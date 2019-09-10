LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) – A student is in custody after a weapon was recovered on campus Tuesday morning at Lithonia High School.
Sophomore Johnny Cummings told CBS46 he was in first period when the school went into a Level 3 lockdown.
“It was kind of scary,” said Johnny. “I was calm at the same time. I knew where I was. I was like, 'Okay, I feel like I'm safe now. I'm alright.’”
Johnny’s mother Rosemarie Key checked her son out of school as soon as he was allowed to leave.
“Getting the call is pretty much a parent’s worst nightmare. ‘Mom, I’m in the closet. A gunman or gunwoman is in the building.’ So I’m glad he’s okay,” Key said.
A school district spokesman released the following statement:
Today, Lithonia High School was placed on a temporary lockdown following a report of a potential weapon on campus. DeKalb County School District Police officers responded swiftly and conducted an investigation on-site. As a result of that investigation, a student has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered. No students, staff or community members were harmed.
The school has resumed its normal schedule. Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers will remain on-site for the remainder of the day.
The spokesman would not confirm reports that the weapon was a gun or whether the apprehended student is a male or female.
