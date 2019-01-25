DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- School officials in DeKalb County are investigating after a student was assaulted with a pencil while on a school bus, Friday afternoon.
The student received a puncture wound as a result of the incident. EMS was called to the scene.
The DeKalb County School District released the following comment to the CBS46 newsroom:
"DCSD Public Safety is investigating the event. Once the investigation is complete we will take the appropriate action. Our attention now is focused on the well-being of the injured student."
