JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) A student at a Clayton County school has passed away and grief counselors will be on hand Wednesday.
The student, who has not been identified, attended Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro.
So far, the school district has not named the student or released details on how they died.
Superintendent Morecease J. Beasley issued this statement regarding the student's death:
“We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body.
Our team is working diligently to determine more details relative to this matter. The district will provide grief counselors to support the family as needed and a crisis team will also be assigned at the school beginning Wednesday to provide support to students and any member of staff or adults in the coming days.
Out of respect and privacy for the family, no additional statement will be issued at this time.”
