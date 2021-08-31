ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One Champion Prep Academy student is dead after an incident involving an elevator at a housing complex in Atlanta.
Atlanta police confirmed they responded to assist Atlanta Fire after reports a person was trapped and crushed in the elevator on Tuesday afternoon. According to police they helped with crowd control.
Witnesses tell us three football players boarded an elevator on an upper floor of the building at 444 Highland on their way to practice. Soon after boarding, the witnesses reported that the elevator felt as though it was beginning to fall before stopping and opening normally on the third floor.
Witnesses tell CBS46 two of the three football players exited the elevator immediately; however, before the third player was able to exit, the elevator began free falling. They say he was crushed and trapped between the top of the elevator and the floor of the shaft below for nearly one hour before being recovered.
Champion Prep Academy confirms the young man succumbed to his injuries and his family is traveling from Missouri to Atlanta.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 for more details as the investigation continues.
