Student athlete dies inside collapsing elevator in Atlanta student housing building

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One Champion Prep Academy student is dead after an incident involving an elevator at a housing complex in Atlanta.
Atlanta police confirmed they responded to assist Atlanta Fire after reports a person was trapped and crushed in the elevator on Tuesday afternoon. According to police they helped with crowd control.
Witnesses say three football players boarded an elevator on an upper floor of the building at 444 Highland on their way to practice. Soon after boarding, the witnesses reported that the elevator felt as though it was beginning to fall before stopping and opening normally on the third floor.
Witnesses tell CBS46 two of the three football players exited the elevator immediately; however, before the third player was able to exit, the elevator began free falling. They say he was crushed and trapped between the top of the elevator and the floor of the shaft below for nearly one hour before being recovered.
Champion Prep Academy confirms the young man succumbed to his injuries and his family is traveling from Missouri to Atlanta.
CBS46 obtained a photo from a 444 Student Housing resident which shows the elevator appeared to be overdue for an inspection. The residents says she took the photo in July, wanting to keep it in case something ever happened.
The image shows the elevator's last inspection was August 2019 and its next inspection, according to the picture, was supposed to be August 2020.
Champion Prep Academy football teammates told CBS46 they were too distraught to show their faces on camera but they talked about what happened Tuesday afternoon when they had to call police for help.
Teammates explained the elevator stopped at the third floor, almost all of them got off but when the 18-year-old tried to exit, the elevator fell, taking him down with it. The teammates describe not being able to see his top half because it was crushed in between the gap. Only his bottom half remained dangling, they said.
"I ain't even got the words." The friend continued in disbelief, "his feet was moving at first then it stopped. He went unconscious."
Another teammate who also asked not to be identified added, "we all came here for school. I came here three weeks ago and we instantly clicked. So seeing somebody I'm close with like that, it hurts."
When CBS46 tried to gather information at the location, security kicked us off the property. We have messaged the housing complex for a statement on the investigation and allegations of housing issues. We are still waiting on a response.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 for more details as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.