Covington, GA (CBS46) Attorneys for a Newton County student say local deputies body slammed him just because he took a candy bar from a vending machine at the school.
The school district says students were stealing from a vending machine but a video then shows one of the students being thrown to the ground by a deputy.
The student's attorney wants to know why.
Asah Glenn says a student at Alcovy High School in Covington opened a vending machine Thursday and a group of people ran over to take candy.
Glenn says he also ran over and that's when he was body slammed by the Newton County Sheriff's Office deputy.
"It was a blur. I was scared for my life and I didn't know what was going on," Glenn told CBS46 News. "I ran over there grabbed a Snickers, turned around coach grabbed me and it went from there."
A video posted to social media showed what happened next. Attorney Mawuli Davis told CBS46 News that a coach and two deputies used excessive force on the 14 year-old over a candy bar.
"They're choking him and they run him into the wall, lift him up and you can see them try to body slam him to the ground. His hands are up the whole time," said Davis. "He's 125, 130 pounds max and these are grown men. It was traumatizing for him."
The Newton County school district says officers apprehended two students involved in the theft. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to what they thought was a fight but it turned out to be students stealing snacks while teachers tried stopping them.
Glenn and two others are now facing charges of theft and disorderly conduct. His mother LaToya received a call from the school and was told about the theft but learned more after watching the video.
"I'm very concerned for his future," Glenn told CBS46 News. "I knew instantly this is just wrong."
Attorneys say there was no fight or violence by students.
"This isn't what helps build a relationship between law enforcement and young ones. That's not happening here," said Davis. "I'm glad that it kicked in for him. For him to know to hold his hands up and he did just that."
Glenn hurt his rib and scraped both knees. He is suspended from school for three days.
The deputy seen in the video has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.
