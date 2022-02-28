CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Heavy police presence was reported at Jonesboro High School after a student brought a gun to school Monday, according to Clayton County Public Schools.
School officials say the loaded handgun discharged but no students or employees were injured as a result.
The school district released the following statement following the incident:
“The leadership of Jonesboro High School and the district have followed established protocols in addressing this matter in order to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school. District and school administrators will follow the appropriate recourse for handling this matter in alignment with Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook and Code of Conduct.”
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
