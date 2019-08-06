STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A lab experiment gone wrong sent a Redan High School student to the hospital with multiple burns on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the school district sent the following statement:
"The health and safety of students and staff are among DeKalb County School District's top priorities.
Today, Aug. 6, an accident occurred at Redan High School during a lab experiment in which a student was burned from a flame. Emergency personnel were called to the scene to provide medical services to the student.
To maintain transparency with the Redan High School community, a communication from school leadership was sent to parents during the school day and after school.
The district considers this an isolated incident, but all safety measures will be reviewed and reiterated moving forward. The DeKalb County School District will rally around this student on his road to recovery."
CBS46 is working to get details on how the accident occurred, as well as the identity of the injured student.
