Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46)
Police are investigating a stabbing involving two students that occurred at a DeKalb County middle school Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain.
School district officials say a physical altercation between two students began and one of the students cut the other with a pair of scissors.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
The student who stabbed the victim is in custody.
CBS46's Ashley Thompson talked with the mother of the student accused of stabbing the victim. She says her daughter is 13 years-old and has autism and it's very out-of-character for her to behave this way.
The mother also says she's upset because school officials have not let her see or talk to her daughter since the incident happened.
The incident remains under investigation.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and will have updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
