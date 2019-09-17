BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Barrow County school bus driver was arrested after a student found an alarming item inside the driver’s purse on Tuesday.
A Sims Academy student found the woman’s purse and when they looked inside the purse, they found a gun with bullets intact.
The student told officials that they were looking for identification to attempt to locate the owner of the purse.
School officials immediately notified the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.
During the investigation, police were able to identify who the purse belonged to. The owner of the purse was 59-year-old Mary Jo Hall of Statham.
According to investigators, Hall is an employee of the Barrow County School System as a school bus driver. Hall was taken into custody and officials say the charges are pending at this time; however, police say Hall will be charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said, “at no time were the students or faculty in any danger. This is an isolated incident that was handled immediately upon the front office being notified of the weapon.”
The incident remains under investigation.
