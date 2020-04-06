DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dougherty County has more than 14,000 students in its school system and 81 percent of them are economically disadvantaged.
Like so many other school districts around Georgia, Dougherty County was continuing to feed its students who are now forced to learn at home.
“They do provide breakfast and lunch for the children,” said parent Tiffany Watson. “It can range from pastry bars to bowls of cereal. They get orange juice. They get milk. They get cheese. They always get something from every food group.”
But on Sunday, Dougherty County schools announced its food service would be temporarily suspended after a school nutrition worker tested positive for the coronavirus.
Watson fears some kids in her neighborhood may go hungry.
“I’m appalled and I am in shock due to the fact that this may be the only meal a lot of kids may be receiving,” Watson told reporter Ashley Thompson. “Everyone is not in the same financial circumstances.”
CBS46 has learned that the infected worker became ill on March 26th but was initially diagnosed with a sinus infection. On Saturday, April 4th, the worker tested positive for the coronavirus.
All other employees who may have been exposed are now in quarantine.
In a statement, Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said, “The decision to suspend meal service was not taken lightly. I am well aware of the food insecurities of many of our students and the critical need for our meal service in our community. Over the last three weeks, we have provided over 162,000 meals, and it literally pains me to think that some children might not have nutritious meals during this suspension of services.”
We’ve also learned, “The district has gloves and face shields on hand; but, has been waiting on orders of masks for weeks, with delivery expected in mid-April.”
The employees are in self quarantine until April 9th, which would be the 14th day after the last possible contact with the infected employee.
Students will still have to wait however for the district to get masks before food service resumes.
