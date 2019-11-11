ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clark Atlanta University students are taking action in response to the death of Alexis Crawford.
Senior Angelo Hopson created a proposal for the "CAU Safe House Program" which he said is aimed at keeping CAU women safe.
"I couldn't sleep, I couldn't get it out of my head," Hopson said. "I was compelled to do something."
Hopson told CBS46 he was overcome with emotion, along with the rest of campus after finding out Crawford had been killed. The 21-year-old was found dead after being reported missing. Her roommate and the roommate's boyfriend have been charged with her murder.
"One is too many, we have to get it going," Hopson said.
According to Hopson, the program is made up of four components including engagement, communication, information and housing.
He said it is designed to give women somewhere to go for guidance or help filing reports, like Crawford did, days before disappearing.
"They're scared to go to the police to file reports because they have no protection," Hopson said.
Hopson told CBS46 he is scheduled to meet with University leaders.
We reached out to CAU for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.