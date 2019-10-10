ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents with children at an Athens-Clarke County school were sent a letter Thursday afternoon informing them of threats made by a student.
School district officials say, "a student became distressed during class and made a verbal threat that referenced a weapon." The student was escorted from class and disciplined according to the district's code of conduct.
As a result of the incident, police issued a juvenile complaint for terroristic threats. Police advise, "families to discuss the dangers of weapons and the use of threatening language in school. Please remind your children to report any weapons or threats to an adult immediately."
