ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A single gunshot briefly set the University of Georgia ablaze Tuesday afternoon when a student's gun accidentally went off inside a classroom.
The male student suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, though no others were injured.
A university spokesperson issued the following statement:
"On October 8, 2019, at approximately 1:55 p.m. UGA Police Officers responded to a call for assistance for a student who had reportedly suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in a room in the Chemistry Building Annex located at 140 Cedar Street. The student was conscious and alert when officers arrived and was transported to the hospital a short time later by responding emergency medical personnel for treatment. There are no factors that indicate any threat to the community related to this incident."
