ATLANTA (CBS46) — Schools across metro Atlanta are preparing for the return of students and those big yellow school buses on the roadways.
On Thursday, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, AAA, Fulton County Schools, and local law enforcement held a press conference urging the importance of bus safety.
The issue this year has everything to do with the pandemic.
“In many cases, schools haven’t been open for perhaps a year and a half," said Garett Townsend, Director of Public Affairs for AAA. "Those school zone lights haven’t been blinking, those buses haven’t been on the road. Well, now they are.”
Officials say the biggest issue they face when it comes to bus safety is commuters not following the rules.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, in 2019, Georgia school bus drivers observed 8,827 drivers illegally pass their bus in just one day.
AAA representatives say these are the best ways to keep kids safe this school year:
- Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster. A difference between 25 mph and 35 mph can save a life.
- Eliminate distractions. Children often cross the road unexpectedly and may emerge suddenly between two parked cars. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.
- Reverse responsibly. Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children and pedestrians on the sidewalk, driveway and around your vehicle before slowly backing up. Teach your children to never play in, under or around vehicles—even those that are parked.
- Talk to your teen. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.
- Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.
- Watch for bicycles. Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and the bicycle. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that they wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.
- Look for AAA School Safety Patrollers - Nationwide, more than 679,000 AAA School Safety Patrollers stand guard at 35,000 schools. When you see one, a school zone is likely nearby.
