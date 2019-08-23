ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) One of the students shot earlier this week at an end-of-summer block party near Clark Atlanta University is breaking her silence.
"I have a message to my brothers and sisters in the AUC, and it is to walk by faith and not by fear," Kia Thomas told reporters Friday. "we cannot let one unfortunate event tarnish our college experience. We cannot allow one unfortunate event allow us to walk in fear and we cannot allow one unfortuante event to let us be afraid."
Thomas, a volleyball player at Clark Atlanta University, was grazed by a bullet Tuesday and rushed to the hospital.
"I heard a loud pop and second guessed myself, hoping it wasn't a gunshot, when I heard another pop and I felt a pain on the left side of my abdomen."
Three other students were also shot. They are all expected to survive.
"I'm thinking of them in my thoughts and prayers because we're all very fortunate and blessed to be here," Thomas said. "Though my injuries are minor compared to theirs, I'm very blessed, very thankful."
Atlanta Police have released video of the suspected shooter. Investigators believe the students hit were not the intended targets.
"We cannot allow another careless act of gun violence and we cannot allow another hateful act to cause us to live in fear."
