DEKALB CO. (CBS46) — One student was stabbed on Friday during a fight at Clarkston High School on North Indian Creek Drive in DeKalb County.
According to a statement from the DeKalb County School District, the stabbing happening during a fight between two male students.
The victims reportedly ran to a nearby apartment complex and was being treated by EMS when he was found by officers.
The victim was transported to a hospital and the other student was taken into custody.
The incident is still under investigation.
