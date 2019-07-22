ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Morehouse College student Michael Key first came forward a week ago with claims that a school staffer sexually harassed him on campus.

As a result, Assistant Director of Student Services Demarcus K. Crews was placed on administrative leave, and the college opened an investigation into the accusations.

"Morehouse College is committed to providing a safe environment free from sexual misconduct and discrimination. We will investigate and respond swiftly to any allegation of sexual misconduct.

In the recent matter involving a student who made allegations against an employee on Twitter, the College is using a neutral third party for the investigation.

The allegation is still under investigation. The employee alleged to be involved in the case has been placed on administrative leave, without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The College encourages anyone who feels that they are a victim of sexual misconduct at Morehouse to come forward and call the Ethics & Compliance Hotline at 888-299-9540."

A former student is also suing the school after claiming a faculty member sexually harassed him on a study abroad trip in 2015.