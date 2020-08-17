Students across metro Atlanta login to a school year like no other

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in March, eight metro Atlanta school districts open their doors either virtually or in-person Monday.
Three of the largest schools districts, Fulton, Cobb, and DeKalb County, will start the 2020-2021 school year virtually. Each of the three districts have their own challenges starting the school year.
Cobb County is the second largest school district in the state with roughly 112,000 students. The district implemented a new online platform for teachers, students, and parents that has received negative reviews in recent weeks. The school districts also saw some parents take to the street to protest not being able to send their children back to school for in-person learning rather than virtual.
DeKalb County Schools, the third largest district in the the state, welcomed a new superintendent just a few months ago and her official first day of school will see the district working completely virtually.
Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris was working in New York City's school system when the pandemic ravaged that area, losing dozens of teachers and students to COVID-19. She said she would take a conservative approach to reopening the schools in the county.
Fulton County Schools, the fourth largest district in the state with an estimated 94,000 students, also opens virtually Monday with a question many districts around the country are struggling with this year: technology. The school system, like many others, has worked to ensure every student has access to the needed technology. Additionally, all of the districts opening virtually are working to make sure students have access to meals that some would normally get at school.
Four other school districts - Douglas County, Henry County, Griffin-Spalding, and Decatur City Schools also launched virtual learning early Monday morning. Griffin-Spalding had originally planned to send kids back to the classroom, but decided in late July to implement district-wide virtual learning.
While those districts will be completely remote, some school districts in the area will launch a version of in-person learning Monday. The launch will come after Cherokee County and Paulding County Schools both started in-person learning in the last two week only to have to shut down multiple schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines.
Cherokee County saw more than 1,500 students quarantined, as recently as last week, while Paulding County drew national attention after photos emerged showing students packed into hallways with none practicing the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Fayette County Schools said it was giving parents the choice of sending their kids back to a hybrid/in-person learning environment or completely virtual classroom. According to the district, 70% of families chose to send their children back to school for in-person learning. Under the school district's plan, students will start in-person learning attending schools two days a week with Wednesday being a day for students to catch up, receive remediation, and for teachers to plan and participate in professional learning.
From a technology standpoint, all of the districts previously said although they are ready for the onslaught of digital traffic coming Monday morning - they are working to avoid issues other districts have faced with log-on issues.
Most are using cloud-based services which should mitigate any problems with overloaded servers. For their part, Xfinity told CBS46.com it is prepared for the increase in traffic and would be constantly monitoring its systems Monday morning as students logged in for the first time.
