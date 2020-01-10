ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A building on the campus of Georgia Tech was evacuated for a couple of hours Friday morning after the smell of gas was detected inside.
Atlanta Fire rescue tweeted Friday morning that the Aerospace Engineering Building at 625 Strong Street was being evacuated and the gas to the structure had been turned off.
Around 8:30 a.m., school officials began allowing students back inside the building.
A Georgia Tech spokesperson told CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson that a contractor placed a generator near an intake and that's what people were smelling.
The spokesperson told Wilkerson that the problem could have been an open valve and not necessarily a leak. The building is a combustion research lab so it's not uncommon to smell gas inside.
Crews ventilated the building and monitoring the situation.
There's no reports of injuries.
The Atlanta Fire Department has cleared the scene at the Aerospace Engineering Combustion Lab, located at 625 Strong Street. It was determined not to be a gas leak. The occupants are allowed back into the building.— Georgia Tech Police (@GaTechPD) January 10, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.