ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former and current Atlanta International School students created a social media page sharing experiences they had as a black person at the school.
The page is called “Black at Atlanta international School.”
Christian Porter attended AIS from elementary to high school and he was upset when he read all the posts on the page.
“Part of it was triggering, reliving those things after the fact. Seeing people from all ages telling their stories, so much younger knowing that not much has changed," said Porter. "Part of it was validating because I didn’t feel alone with my experiences.”
Nearly 150 posts detailed the experiences of students, parents and staff members when they were called the n-word or teased for being Black.
“When I attended AIS in 4th grade a teacher was reading a book that said the n-word. Before reading it she stopped and looked around the room and said 'Don’t tell your parents,' and then enthusiastically read the word. Several white classmates repeated it after class thinking it was a funny joke,” reads one post.
“Growing up in an environment where you're told and its reinforced that you are different and not in a good or special way, but you are inferior to the people around you. Having that kind of culture exist without people being reprimanded for their actions kind of further normalized it,” said Porter.
Black students say the school needs to have racial sensitivity training for students and staff every year, as well as a zero tolerance for hate speech.
School officials responded to the allegations with the following statements:
