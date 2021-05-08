ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Students from drew charter school are painting a Black Lives Matter mural as a distinctive expression of activism.
“They’re being art-a-vist art activist, they’re using art for activism,” said visual Arts teacher Dr.Lisa Whittington’s.
Powerful and thoughtful artwork… students in two classes, Mr. Slaughter’s STEAM and social justice course and dr. Whittington’s visual arts course, joining forces to bring the mural to life and make their voices heard.
Painting a black lives matter mural in the parking lot of their school.
“Each letter is telling a very pivotal story we’re trying to highlight the good and the bad why black lives matter,” Dr.Lisa Whittington’s eexplains.
Showcasing HBCUS and local heroes like John Lewis, Charles Drew and Eva Davis.
While also creating a conversation around difficult parts in history such as the 1930 lynchings in Fulton County, police brutality, and the murder of George Floyd.
“After the death of George Floyd their eyes were open and they looked around at their community and they’re saying what can I do,” said Dr. Whittington’s.
“Showing the slaves And how they felt when they were packed like sardines on a boat… and I wanted to incorporate all the emotions they had into my artwork,” said student Tyra Robinson.
Staff and students identifying that they're stronger together
“LGBT, Trans groups, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asians ... " Dr. Whittington’s. list off.
The goal is to bring notice to the past in efforts to change the future.
“We’re all together and we’re sticking together this is a meaningful message that,” said student Tallualah Heapmoey.
Students are working tirelessly to complete mural by the 19th of May.
This morning students from @DrewCharter are painting a Black Lives Matter mural as a distinctive expression of activism #StrongerTogether Tune in to @cbs46 to hear more from teachers and students on what this mural means to them. #ATL #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/mDF6AIO8M0— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) May 8, 2021
