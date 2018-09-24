Destiny World Church in Austell has awarded four students Nike stocks after competing in an essay contest.
The essay contest was launched following Nike's public support of former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick.
Students were told to write about their wildest dream and the impact it would have on their community.
"We have to empower our community to be better, to expect better," said Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis.
More than 50 students participated in the contest, however, only four lucky students were chosen as the winners.
New Manchester senior J'len Jordan, Mceachern senior Lauryn Poter, Georgia Cyber Academy junior Emeril Gordon and Martha Stillwell freshman Trinity Smith each received $1,000 in Nike stock, Nike gift cards and Nike apparel.
"This is a challenge for our community to move from being consumers to owners. We are focused on creating a generation of Christian young people who are socially conscious and financially astute as investors and owners of global companies, and not just with Nike" said Purvis.
The four winners were also given an opportunity to read their essays aloud during a Sept. 23 church service.
