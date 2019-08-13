STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) Faculty and students are safe after a lockdown at Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain early Monday morning.
According to a press release issued by the DeKalb County school district, the facility was placed on a level three lockdown after reports of an intruder.
A sweep of the school was conducted and the building has been deemed safe. The facility will remain on a level one lockdown for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.
Students have resumed their normal schedule.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.