DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A non-loaded gun was discovered in the backpack of a student at Cedar Grove High School on Tuesday afternoon.
A school employee was placing an item into the student's backpack when the weapon was discovered. As a result, DeKalb County School District personnel and police confiscated the weapon and removed the student from class.
At no point did the weapon pose a threat to students or staff, according to a Cedar Grove official.
Just six miles away at Columbia High School, a routine safety drill was being performed by county police and K-9 when a loaded weapon discovered.
In a Facebook post, Diijon DaCosta, District 6 DeKalb County school board member, said the weapon was found on a student. Both the student and weapon were quickly removed.
No threats were made towards students or staff.
Both incidents remain under investigation, however, each student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. Georgia law prohibits possession of a weapon on or within 1,000 feet of a school campus.
