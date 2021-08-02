ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Monday is the first day of the new school year for several metro-Atlanta school districts including public schools in Cobb, Cherokee, Clayton, and DeKalb counties.
Clayton County's district was the only one in the metro area that remained in a virtual model for the entire 2020-2021 school year. The others welcomed students back at some point, though many families chose for their children to remain at home and learn virtually.
During the 2021-2022 school year, most districts are offering a full-time virtual option with teachers who are dedicated to online learning.
Gwinnett County Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, starts school Wednesday. Atlanta Public Schools' first day is Thursday. Fulton County students will return for the new school year Aug. 9.
Mask rules vary from district to district. Masks are optional in Cobb, Cherokee, and Fulton counties. Masks are required in DeKalb, Clayton, and Atlanta public schools.
