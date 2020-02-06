NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least 22 students were hospitalized after a school bus crash Thursday morning.
Police Chief Jeffrey Fuesting said the accident happened on Highway 11 in Newton County, just north of I-20.
Details about the accident were posted on the Social Circle City Schools Facebook page:
"This message is to let you we had two buses involved in an accident [Thursday] morning. A total of 22 students are currently being transported to Newton Piedmont medical facilities to be examined and treated under the advisement by on-scene emergency officials."
All other passengers were taken to school by a separate bus and remain uninjured at this time.
Social Circle City Schools made contact with the parents of the students being transported, and provided staff members at the local medical facilities to meet with the families.
Parents can contact the school for further questions regarding their child.
The cause of the accident is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
