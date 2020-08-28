FORSYTH COUNTY (CBS46)-- Classes involving the arts can be a challenge with new pandemic protocol, even for students who are starting the school year in-person.
Kirk Grizzle, a drama teacher at Denmark High School in Forsyth County, is getting creative with the way he teaches students.
Before the pandemic, he would have class in the chorus room, where students would gather around the piano. Now, students are spread out in the theater with their masks on. “Part of choir and musical theater is being able to see the face and show expression through their face, so we have an app on their student portal called FlipGrid, and that allows the kids to go home and video themselves performing and they send it to me and I can give them video feedback," he explains.
Down the hall, in Vincent Sneed's symphony class, students have gotten into the habit of keeping their masks on until right before it’s time to play. When they’re listening to instruction, the masks go right back on.“Is definitely something that’s a lot different than we’re used to. But the good thing about it is that we’re able to do smaller ensembles,” says Sneed.
Kayla Poor, the assistant band director, says finding ways to hold these classes is important to the students. “It’s great to see them embracing the music and finding joy in this hard time and being able to come together and make music with each other," she says.
Mr. Grizzle agrees. “The kids are just glad to be back. And I ask them all the time, ‘Would you prefer the alternative?’ and they’re like, ‘No, we want to be here.’”
