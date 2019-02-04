Decatur, GA (CBS46) Four students aboard a school bus were injured Monday morning after the bus was struck by a vehicle.
The bus was heading to Columbia High School to drop off the nine student aboard when it was struck by a Chrysler 300.
Four of the students were injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
No word on if the driver of the vehicle was hurt.
It's also unclear what caused the crash.
