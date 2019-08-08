ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some Rockdale County school buses are so packed that students are being forced to stand.
“It’s not safe! They just had a school bus have an accident," said parent Shameka Burkhalter. “Why would a school allow you to stand on the bus, you couldn’t do that last year.”
Burkhalter poses the shocking question to her daughter after being informed that for the past two weeks she has been forced to stand on the moving bus.
“My child’s safety is number one. She should get home the same way she left and you can not tell me that she’s going to return the same way she left if she’s standing on the bus,” said Burkhalter.
And she’s not the only one dealing with the issue. It turns out several Rockdale County bus routes are beyond capacity.
“I call the transportation department and what they’re telling me [is] that legally it’s ok to have 25 percent of the students to stand up on the bus. To me that’s kind of dangerous, you know accidents do happen, and they told me they don’t know when they would be able to fix the situation,” added parent LaTavia Mckissick.
The district denies making the comment, but they did send us this statement which is very similar:
“Only in temporary situations shall a bus be loaded beyond its seating capacity. No bus will ever be loaded beyond seating capacity + 20 percent.”
The district says the policy follows state regulations, and that they are still monitoring and adjusting bus routes. In the mean time, parents say the situation is unacceptable.
“Safety comes first when transporting the kids. We are trusting the district to keep our kids safe when they leave out of our care, and I expect that and that’s not happening," added Mckissick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.