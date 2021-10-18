Monday marks the first full school day of optional mask wearing at Marietta City Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera made the announcement Thursday noting the decision to transition to mask-optional is "one more step in establishing some degree of normalcy in our schools, as the data indicates conditions have changed significantly from the start of the school year.”
“I feel like the administration and the school board has been very thoughtful in all the decisions they’ve made,” a mom said about the decision.
“Some people just don’t like mask in general, some people do… it’s just different limits for each student in school,” said Jade Hinojo a Marietta high school student.
While Marietta City Schools receives praise from parents, Cobb County School District is getting some backlash for never making a transition at all maintaining mask as only an option.
“I think we should require a mask because our school is pretty big in size. We just need protection in general,” said Hinojo.
“Nothing about a pandemic is static," added Dr. Grant Rivera in a letter to parents. "Our district’s response will continue to evolve as both this virus and the data evolve.”
“What I like about our small school district is that they are small enough to make these changes whenever the numbers do make an appearance,” said a father of one of the students.
