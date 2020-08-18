ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Photos snapped on Saturday show a lack of social distancing at The University of Georgia’s Tate Center.
“When I walked in and saw all those groups together, it really blew my mind,” said teaching assistant and graduate student Bryant Barnes, who took the pictures.
A UGA spokesperson said officials are encouraging mask wearing and social distancing. He said the students in the photos were only inside the building about 15 minutes because of rain.
“That is false because I was there for more than 15 minutes” said Barnes. “Frankly, I think it doesn’t really matter how long they were in there. It was very clearly a violation of UGA’s own guidelines.”
Concerns over safety amid the pandemic continue to grow at colleges across the state.
The United Campus Workers of Georgia is demanding more safety measures, including expanded online learning and the option to learn and work remotely. Several petitions from the union have been circulating, including a new one addressed to University of North Georgia leadership, after video surfaced of a recent party with UNG students.
Thus far, Kennesaw State University has had 45 reported COVID-19 cases. It's tradition at KSU for the president of the university to pass out slices of cake on the first day. This year, because of COVID-19, individually wrapped cookies were handed out.
On Monday, dozens of Georgia Tech students protested in-person instruction, asking officials to send students home. As of Tuesday, the university had 191 reported COVID-19 cases.
“A lot of the kids, since we know there’s a high probability of you being asymptomatic, they don’t really care or consider other people,” said UGA student Etta James.
James took a video Monday night showing a small gathering outside of her window.
“It’s bad but the students, they’re ready to party. They’re tired of being at home. I can’t necessarily stop them all, but I can stop myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.