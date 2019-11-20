GAINSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gainesville police continue their investigation into a 16 year-old girl’s alleged plans to carry out a violent attack on members of a church.
The white teen is accused of plotting to fatally stab members of Bethel AME Church, a predominately African American church. Police said the girl was targeting members of that church because of their race. Police got involved after students reported the threat to counselors at Gainesville High School. Police says there were detailed plans in the teen suspect’s notebook.
Police and the school district commend the alert students for speaking up after learning about detailed plans in the suspect’s notebook.
The following is a statement from Dr. Jeremy Williams, Superintendent of Gainesville City School System:
"A single act by a student does not represent the views and beliefs of Gainesville City School System. As a school system that celebrates our diversity, we are beyond stunned with the recent development. However, we are extremely proud of our students notifying school administration of a possible off-campus threat. Gainesville Police Department, Chief Parrish, and our partnership with the School Resource Officers kept our community from having an unfathomable result."
CBS46 learned school leaders addressed the topic with the study body Wednesday.
Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said, “She mentioned this to another student and the student found it alarming and the process worked. They saw something, said something, the administrators didn’t take it for granted.”
The teen is in a youth detention center charged as a minor with criminal attempt to commit murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.