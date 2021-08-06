DEKALB COOUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just five days into the official start of the school year, several parents at a DeKalb County elementary school tell us their children were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and have to quarantine.
The parents say they were notified by email and a telephone call. Other parents, whose children were not in close contact of the person with the positive case, say they also got an email notifying them of a case at the school.
The latest numbers from the district were released Friday evening. It shows two positive cases at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts and a total of 213 reported cases district wide from July 1 to August 6.
"I'm surprised it took until today, honestly," said Lisa Baker, the mother of a student at DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts, also known as DESA.
Baker says her child is old enough to be vaccinated but she's concerned since her other child is not.
"I think the county is doing a terrible job," she told us. "They should be doing daily testing."
Baker says her child was not in close contact with anyone who tested positive at DESA.
The district declined an interview with us but sent us a statement saying in part: "Families and impacted individuals were notified of a positive COVID-19 case in the school building, as required. The District is diligently working with families to ensure they are provided with accurate information and have the appropriate instructional materials to continue coursework virtually, if needed."
"I have friends whose kids are in the 4th grade and their kid has been exposed, and you know, it hits very close to home," said Aaronica Cole, another parent of DeKalb students.
Another parent of a student who came in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at DESA told us, "As the parent of a student identified as having close contact, I am confident that he will have a safe return to school after following the guidelines set forth by the DESA administrative team. "
