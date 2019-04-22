ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Twenty-two-year-old Tate Prezzano was last listed in stable but critical condition following a Tuesday morning robbery and shooting.
Around 7:17 a.m. Prezzano was waiting at a bus stop on Milledge Avenue when the shooting happened.
“I’m literally just waiting for the bus like that kid,” 4th-year student Aaron Smay said. “Nobody is going to come by and want my crappy headphones. But it is really scary to think about that some, one of my neighbors could just come by and want my stuff and shoot me for it.”
Athens-Clarke County Police say that's exactly what happened just hours earlier.
Prezzano, who is a UGA Lacrosse Club member, was rushed to the hospital after being shot at least two times.
“At 7:17 I looked at my phone when I heard two gunshots,” Graduate student Zac Hendix said. “The next thing you know I come outside, my roommates are scurrying around the house and I look outside and I see a male laying down blood gushing out of his head and neck area.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released an artist drawing of who they were looking for. They later arrested a suspect in connection to the crime.
Witnesses say just moments before the shooting he robbed another student at gunpoint in the Milledge Place apartments.
“We’re asking not only students but everyone to be vigilant,” Athens-Clarke Count Police Chief Cleveland Spruill said. “If you see something, say something. We’d rather be called and not needed than needed and not called.”
Students around the area of the shooting say they are definitely worried for their safety.
“Today I’m definitely on high alert,” Hendrix said. “I think it was very unfortunate of who it was and place. I don’t necessarily see it as an attack of a college student.”
“I was shocked,” Senior Jake Higgins said. “It’s crazy that happened just right on my front door step. It just really makes me concerned about my safety around the town of Athens.”
