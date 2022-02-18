COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students have been released to go home after Woodward Academy was put on a precautionary soft lockdown due to a 'potential threat in the off-campus facility' Friday afternoon.
Middle and Upper school students were asked to stay in their buildings until is safe to leave campus.
Primary School, Lower School and Woodward North continued operations as normal.
The incident prompting the lockdown was secured around 4 p.m. and students were released to go home.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.
There are no further details at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.