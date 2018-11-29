Canton, GA (CBS46) Students and friends from Creekview High School left flowers and notes for their classmate Stevie Smith. He was killed in a car crash on the winding Old Orange Mill Road Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County. Cherokee County officers say the 17-year-old was riding in the car with three other students when driver crashed. Smith, who was in the front seat was killed.
“I grew up with Stevie and I had classes with him last year and we were all very close,” said Creekview High School senior Peyton Mears. “We were in our seventh period class when we heard the sirens,” she added.
The 17-year-old driver, Fred Engamba, was taken to the WellStar Kennestone Hospital and later released. Another Creekview senior, 17-year-old Chase Burr, and a sophomore student named Seth were also injured. Burr had not been released from the hospital Wednesday night.
The senior had not been released from WellStar Kennestone Hospital. killing Stevie and sending the others to the hospital. Police believe speed was a factor. They're considering charges against Engamba.
“Everybody has been praying for them throughout the whole day,” said Seth Beasley, a friend of the crash. Beasley ran track with Smith. He says he was the teen, who went by “Stevie,” just before he left school Tuesday afternoon.
“Me and him were playing basketball in team sports,” Beasley told CBS46. “He is a lot taller than I am and he can just walk up to the goal and shoot it, and I always give him grief about that,” Beasley smiled. “He was the kind of guy that you could go to whether you were having a good day or a bad day,” he went on.
Tonight students wore red to the Creekview Basketball game and made this sign that says, "We'll miss you Stevie."
The young man who always wore a smile, was a standout in sports and had hopes of becoming an engineer.
“He was a jumper. He lettered in the sport,” Beasley said, “He could go to college with the sport, and he was hoping to one day run for a college. It's really sad that he won't get to see that to fruition.”
While sadness sets in, the students are hoping Smith’s laughs and his light will live and comfort his family.
“I hope that they see that God has a plan with this,” Beasley said. “We might not be able to see it yet, but if we stick around and see it to fruition we'll understand it one day.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Smith’s family.
