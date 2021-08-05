ATLANTA (CBS46) – Students in Atlanta Public Schools begin the new school year Thursday with an estimated 90 percent of students choosing face-to-face instruction as the pandemic continues to loom.
With 58 percent of teachers and 18 percent of eligible students fully vaccinated, masks are mandatory in school buildings.
APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring told CBS46, she understands students and teachers will experience “mask fatigue.”
“We’ll be thoughtful around, ‘How do you safely step away, have a moment, come back in?’ because we still must be safe in this environment,” she said.
Tackling learning loss will be a big focus for the next three years. It’s one reason the school day will be longer in elementary schools.
“We’re focusing on literacy and numeracy resources and screenings,” Herring said, “and we’re going to add to that screenings for mental health and behavioral health and wellness. All of that will start so that we will have data to drive interventions that will make certain that our students are successful.”
Herring said families had the option of enrolling in Atlanta Virtual Academy, which has been around since 2012, but she said roughly 90 percent of students chose face-to-face instruction.
“We got to have some grace around this process as we watch the Delta variant increase and still maintain the opening of our doors,” Herring said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.