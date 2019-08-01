ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of metro Atlanta families said goodbye to summer Thursday as students returned to class for the first day of the new school year.
Students returned to class Aug. 1 in the school districts of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Forsyth, Henry and Paulding counties, along with the cities of Marietta and Decatur.
School transportation leaders remind drivers to watch for children walking to their bus stops. Police also remind drivers they could face a hefty fine if they fail to stop for school buses as children are loading or unloading.
Students will begin a new school year Monday in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.
