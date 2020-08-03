Woodstock, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monday, August 3, is the first day students in Cherokee and Paulding counties will return to school since their schools were shut down last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Families in both counties were given a choice of face-to-face instruction or virtual learning. Neither district is requiring students to wear masks, though masks are strongly encouraged.
Both districts have enacted new cleaning protocols and routines that allow for social distancing as much as possible.
Learn more about what's happening in various metro Atlanta school districts here.
