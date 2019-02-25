FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- It's not quite back to normal for students at Sandtown Middle School in South Fulton County.
Police continue to investigate the tainted candy case at the school which sent 28 children to the hospital and angered many parents.
“People have to understand that there are repercussions for your actions. You can apologize, but there needs to be some type of action taken,” parent Beth Harris said.
District officials told CBS46 they will hold hearings in the coming days to determine if the students who handed out the candy should be expelled. The incident report noted that many of the sick kids were hallucinating after eating lollipops and Rice Krispies treats.
“I said if a kid brought this in here there is an adult behind it. That is how I feel. Because where would a kid get this type of drug from or be exposed to it and if they are that's another problem someone needs to investigate,” parent Teair Thompson said.
CBS46 spoke with the GBI Monday and they said they tested 46 samples and only one tested positive for drugs. The others were negative.
“They were expecting some type of chemical reaction to occur whether it was done as a joke nobody said there was an exchange of money for treats to suggest that somebody was selling them. This person handed it out,” Harris said.
It took school police nearly a week to provide those samples to the GBI, but a spokesperson for the bureau said it's highly unlikely that the delay would have impacted the results.
The big question now is whether the parents of these children who distributed the drug laced candy will be charged.
“The parent or guardian of that child needs to be held accountable for it. We have responsibilities. We raise our kids to be productive citizens to know right from wrong. We teach them these things. Yes, absolutely they need to be held accountable for it,” Harris said.
A district spokesperson told CBS46 it's too soon tell if any parents will be held accountable because the investigation is not complete. If charges are filed, it will most likely come from an agency other than school police.
