BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Several Henderson Middle School students were sickened on Friday after ingesting what police are calling an ‘unknown substance.’
School administrators said the parents of all the affected students have been notified.
The Butt's County Sheriff's Office said the substance the students ingested appears to look like a fruity pebble with a hard texture.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
