ATLANTA (CBS46) – Nearly two dozen students at Sandtown Middle School were taken from the school after they got sick Thursday afternoon.
According to Fulton County Schools, 28 children were taken from Sandtown Middle to two local hospitals. The students fell ill after eating some type of candy and snacks that were brought to school.
The students reportedly experienced shortness of breath and other allergic reactions after eating the candy. Nineteen students were taken to Egleston and Hughes Spalding Hospitals. Parents of children who complained of feeling ill were being contacted about the incident.
According to Fulton County Schools, "the school has not evacuated or is on lockdown, despite incorrect media reports."
