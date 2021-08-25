ATLANTA (CBS46) — An evacuation is underway at an Atlanta middle school Wednesday morning.
Students and staff have been ordered to leave Jean Childs Young Middle School due to a a bomb threat. The evacuation is standard procedure for the school and there have not been any issues to this point.
Here is the official statement from the Atlanta Public School District regarding the incident.
"A bomb threat was called in to Jean Childs Young Middle School this morning. For the safety and security of students and staff, the building has been evacuated and everyone was rerouted to a nearby location. All students and staff are safe. Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are onsite to assist with the search of the campus. School administration is currently waiting on an all-clear. Parents should not come to the school to pick up their children. We expect to resume classes after the building has been cleared. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority."
This story will be updated when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.