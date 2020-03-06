ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two local universities are telling students enrolled and studying abroad to stay off campus.
A letter was sent by officials at the University of Georgia as well as Kennesaw State University. The letter states, "students returning from countries at high-risk from the coronavirus must not return to campus for at least 14 days."
This is to make sure anyone returning does not have any symptoms of the virus. UGA has also canceled study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy.
