DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s back to school in DeKalb County and a new year brings new challenges, like learning how to deal with the heat.
“If it’s really hot in the classroom I can sort of become light headed and faint,” Druid Hills High School Student Ethan Knight said.
Ethan Knight and his buddies said it has been a rough couple of days at Druid Hills High School.
“I remember the first day my homeroom class was pretty hot and pretty uncomfortable,” Druid Hills High School Student Isaac Hall-George said.
There is no doubt a problem with the HVAC system which also has educators concerned. Teacher Sam Brown even spoke out about it. He sent the following statement:
"My shirt was stuck to my back through Wednesday. Thank goodness my room got straightened out Thursday, but there are still teachers and kids who are sweating."
So, CS46 contacted the DeKalb County School District about the issue and they sent this statement:
"Druid Hills High School currently has eight classrooms and the gym without air conditioning. DeKalb County School District has deployed portable air conditioning units to the school until repairs are completed. Estimated completion will vary depending on the needed repairs."
Repairs are also in the works at nearby Avondale Elementary School, where six rooms weren’t cooling properly.
“I feel like they need to get it together. It’s been almost a year and a half of this now and it’s just really uncomfortable because I just don’t really know what to wear or what I need to bring especially with the weather,” Knight said.
The DeKalb County School District told CBS46 they installed a new HVAC system at Avondale Elementary School, so they hope to have issues over there resolved by the first of next week. At Druid Hills High School, it’s still a work in progress.
