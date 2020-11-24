It was a disturbing moment that unfolded on live television this summer, as a swarm of Atlanta police officers tased two college students, pulled them out of their car, and arrested them.
"I'm grateful you got the footage," says Taniyah Pilgrim. She and her boyfriend, Messiah Young, can't forget that night. "I thought they could have pulled out their guns and shot at us at any point," she remembers.
"We both thought we were going to lose our lives that night," Messiah adds.
The video taken by CBS46 news crews, and the footage from police body worn cameras, tells the story. The couple was driving through downtown Atlanta during a night of protests, when they say they saw a friend on the sidewalk. The city had just imposed a curfew, leading police to arrest dozens of people, including the friend Taniyah and Messiah saw that night. When Messiah asked if he could take the friend home, police surrounded the car.
Officers shouted commands, broke the driver's side window, and tased the couple repeatedly before pulling them out of the car and arresting them. The couple says the physical and emotional scars from that night have not faded six months later
"We're still seeing terror in Atlanta. There are still things happening that are terrible and uncalled for. Until something changes in all police departments, we aren't going to be satisfied," says Messiah.
Six officers involved in the incident face charges for using excessive force. Two of them were fired, and police chief Erika Shields resigned shortly after the incident. The students say while that was a good start, it isn't enough to make them feel safe.
"It's unfortunate going through this, there still hasn't been any real systematic change. This wasn't something that happened to me this summer, it happened to other Black people this summer," Messiah explains.
"I won't feel comfortable until I know that a cop who hurts and harasses someone will be held accountable," Taniyah adds.
