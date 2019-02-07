CANTON, Ga. – Parents of students at two schools in Cherokee County were notified Tuesday that their children may have been exposed to a fellow student who has been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough.
Parents of students at Free Home Elementary School and Creekland Middle School received the letters. The notes to parents listed off the symptoms of pertussis and advised parents to seek medical care if a child develops a cough illness, vomiting, or shortness of breath.
The school district said the two infected students are siblings.
“We take the safety of our students, employees and all of their families very seriously. We work with the Georgia Department of Public Health to ensure accurate information is provided to parents as quickly as possible whenever serious illnesses are diagnosed at their child’s school,” the school district said in a statement to CBS46.
Pertussis is a very contagious disease but can be prevented with vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the DTaP and Tdap as the vaccines to help prevent pertussis.
The Georgia Department of Health recommends the following steps with pertussis being in the community:
- Make sure your child is up to date on pertussis vaccinations. A booster vaccine (Tdap) has been recommended for children 7 years of age and old, for adolescents, teens, and adults. We recommend you talk to your doctor about the benefits of vaccination.
- If your child has come down with cold and cough symptoms before February 14, talk to your doctor as soon as possible. Tell him/her that a case of pertussis was identified in your child’s school. The Department of Public Health recommends that laboratory testing be obtained on all suspect pertussis cases. Also, please alert the school’s nurse right away so that additional pertussis identification and prevention measures can be put into action.
- If your child is being treated for pertussis, he or she must remain out of school until completing the appropriate course of antibiotics (5 days if treated with azithromycin).
- Infants under a year and especially those under six months of age are most likely to develop serious illness if they get whooping cough. Infants should be kept away from people with a cough if at all possible. Infants with trouble breathing or a cough illness should be checked by a doctor immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.