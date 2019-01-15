Decatur, GA (CBS46) Early Tuesday morning students at Ronald E. McNair Middle School were evacuated because of a nearby gas leak.
The school is located on Wallingford Drive in Decatur.
Officials tell CBS46 News that a gas line near the school was struck but has since been repaired. Students have been cleared to return to school Tuesday.
Students and staff were temporarily relocated to nearby McNair High School to finish their day.
