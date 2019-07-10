UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the basketball students of Southfields Academy in London, getting the chance to learn the game they love, in the country that invented the sport, means the world.
"Came here to attend this camp here Howards & Howards, just to get better at basketball, have another opportunity in another country, learn new skills, meet new people," said Tilly Hornbrook, a Southfields Academy basketball student.
For the chance to train in Atlanta the students have been fundraising to pay for flights, with their school paying for accommodation, but not this year.
"We are currently, the girls I have three girls with me, we're currently staying with one of the organizers. They've opened their house to us because if we didn't we'd be on the street," said Southfields Academy Basketball Coach Sarah McDermott.
Their flights had already been paid for when the students were told at short notice that the school would not be funding the accommodation, but it's not just the girls.
"And I currently have 10 boys and two staff coming and will be arriving very soon, early tomorrow with no accommodation," said McDermott.
Now they're hoping the community can help with a place to stay, so they can learn the game they love.
"At the moment, like, there's nothing there because we don't have the funds. So someone giving me accommodation with all my team, we'd be very grateful for it," said Hornbrook.
If you would like to help the students, please reach out to Sheryl Howard at the Howard Foundation by emailing DZHoward16079@bellsouth.net or call 404-353-0200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.